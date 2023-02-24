本文へ移動

三重で２４７人感染、２人死亡

2023.2.24 15:38
　三重県で２４日、２４７人の新型コロナウイルス感染と２人の死亡が確認された。県と四日市市が発表した。
COVID-19 and Other News