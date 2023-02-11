Nissyこと西島隆弘 （C）ORICON NewS inc.

NissyことAAAの西島隆弘が11日、自身のインスタグラムを更新。トルコ・シリア地震を受けて、メッセージを送るとともに寄付したことを報告した。

Nissyは「トルコは僕たちにとって、とてもご縁のある国です。近年で言うならば東日本大震災の時にはトルコから救助隊が駆け付けてくださり、ご支援いただきました」と伝え「他にもまだまだ、トルコと日本には繋がりがあり、僕たちは大切な縁で結ばれています」と説明した。

続けて「現在の状況を受け、ほんの少しでも早い復旧と復興を願い、トルコ大使館に気持ちを贈らさせていただきました」といい「微力だとしても、想いが重なれば大きな力になります。今、僕にできること、その想いが僕たちの結束になると信じています。願いを込めて」と記し、英文も添えた。

■英文全文

Donation for Turkey and Syria Earthquake

Turkey is a country which has a very close relationship with Japan.

At the time of the Great East Japan Earthquake,

Turkey sent their rescue team and supported us immediately.

There are many other connections between Turkey and Japan,

and we are bound together by a precious bond.

To support them, I made a donation of 10 million yen

to the Turkish Embassy with my sincere wishes of early recovery.

Even if you think it is only a small power,

it will become a great power when we work together.

What I can do now

I believe this desire will unite us.

Pray for Turkey

Nissy

