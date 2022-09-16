映画シリーズ1作目の『ハリー・ポッターと賢者の石』が公開されてから今年で20周年。世代を超えて、今もなお、多くの人を魅了し続けている「ハリー・ポッター 魔法ワールド」から、映画「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズ全8作品の4K Ultra HDを1つにした、新たなパッケージ商品が発売される。

12月2日より発売決定の4K Ultra HD『【1000セット限定生産】ハリー・ポッター8-Film ダークアートスチールブックコレクション＜4K ULTRA HD＞（8枚組／分霊箱ピンバッジセット付き）』（4万9800円※税込）は、ダークアートをコンセプトとし、各作品のパッケージにはクィレル先生や闇の印、スネイプ先生、ヴォルデモートといった、それぞれの作品の鍵となる人物や場面が描かれているほか、シリーズのキーアイテムである分霊箱のピンバッジが付属する。

また、「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズ8作品と、今年1月1日に米HBO maxにて公開され、世界中で大きな反響を呼んだ”同窓会” 『ハリー・ポッター20周年記念：リターン・トゥ・ホグワーツ』（3万9800円※税込）をセットにしたブルーレイBOX、『【初回限定生産】ハリー・ポッター 8-Film ＆ ハリー・ポッター 20周年記念：リターン・トゥ・ホグワーツ ブルーレイBOX（26枚組/ペーパープレミアム付）』も同日12月2日に発売。

このBOXだけで「ハリー・ポッター」シリーズから”同窓会”まで全作を楽しむことができる、26枚組のBOXとなっており、36ページのイメージブックレットと、グリフィンドール、ハッフルパフ、レイブンクロー、スリザリン各寮の紋章が1つにデザインされたミニポスターが付属する。

【1000セット限定生産】ハリー・ポッター8-Film ダークアートスチールブックコレクション＜4K ULTRA HD＞（8枚組／分霊箱ピンバッジセット付き）

WIZARDING WORLD and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and （C）Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. （C）2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Wizarding World（TM） Publishing Rights （C）J.K.R.

【初回限定生産】ハリー・ポッター 8-Film ＆ ハリー・ポッター 20周年記念：リターン・トゥ・ホグワーツ ブルーレイBOX（26枚組/ペーパープレミアム付）

（C）Wizarding World(TM) Publishing Rights （C）J.K.R. WIZARDING WORLD and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and （C）Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts （C）2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

