【写真】Shohei Othani May 13, 2022.AP Photo

2022年5月14日 23時37分

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Othani walks in the outfield before the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Othani stands in the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Othani (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out, next to Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Othani (17) celebrates with teammates after Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP)

大谷翔平、チェンジアップに翻弄され快音出ず…チームは貯金「10」到達 21歳先発シルセス快投「投手王国」へ進化？
