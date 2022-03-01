【Photo1】Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. (AP)

【Photo2】Medics perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during shelling in a residential area in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP)

【Photo3】Russina citizen Katrina Repina, right, holds a sign that reads: "I'm Russian, No War. I'm sorry," as she expresses her support to Ukraine in Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Repina came to the protest with her Ukrainian friend, Hanna Husakova, left. They connected on Instagram and bonded over their common language and culture. "I don't support Putin," she said. "My heart bleeds when I see all the news. I feel the Ukrainian people's pain and I wish I can take that pain away." (AP)