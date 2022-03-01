米ウォルト・ディズニー・カンパニーは日本時間の3月1日、ウクライナ危機を受けて公式ツイッターを通して「公式声明」を伝え、ロシアでの劇場映画の上映中止を発表した。

ツイッターでは、英語で「ウクライナへの挑発的な侵略と人道主義的な危機を考慮して、一時、ロシアでの上映を中止する」などと伝えた。また、「NGOパートナーと協力して人道援助に協力する」とメッセージをこめた。

■米ウォルト・ディズニー・カンパニー 英語原文

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the

tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release

of theatrical films in Russia, including the

upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future

business decisions based on the evolving situation. In

the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee

crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to

provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance

to refugees."

- The Walt Disney

