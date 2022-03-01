米ウォルト・ディズニー社、ロシアでの劇場映画の上映を中止 ウクライナ侵攻を受け公式声明
2022年3月1日 16時30分 (3月1日 17時05分更新)
米ウォルト・ディズニー・カンパニーは日本時間の3月1日、ウクライナ危機を受けて公式ツイッターを通して「公式声明」を伝え、ロシアでの劇場映画の上映中止を発表した。
ツイッターでは、英語で「ウクライナへの挑発的な侵略と人道主義的な危機を考慮して、一時、ロシアでの上映を中止する」などと伝えた。また、「NGOパートナーと協力して人道援助に協力する」とメッセージをこめた。
■米ウォルト・ディズニー・カンパニー 英語原文
“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the
tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release
of theatrical films in Russia, including the
upcoming Turning Red from Pixar. We will make future
business decisions based on the evolving situation. In
the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee
crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to
provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance
to refugees."
- The Walt Disney
