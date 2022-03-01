【Photo1】A woman from Ukraine hugs a child after arriving at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP)

【Photo2】Policemen carry a young demonstrator who lost consciousness while being detained at an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Monday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns despite mass arrests. (AP)

【Photo3】Protesters supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP)