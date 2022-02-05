world's end girlfriendの新作「Reincarnation No.9」より

前田勝彦によるソロユニットworld's end girlfriendの新作「Reincarnation No.9」が4日、リリースされた。音楽から作られた音楽ではない、ビジュアル作品となっている。

world's end girlfriendはフラワーアーティスト安井竜樹、ビジュアルアーティスト坪井隆寛によるユニット「wilquitous」とともに「Reincarnation No.9」を制作。音楽で表現される世界を多数の生花を用い、撮影、コラージュ、エディットを幾度も繰り返し、新たなビジュアル作品として作り上げている。

作品は4種あり、「IN THE NAME OF LOVE」10部、「GODLESS ALTAR」30部、「FEARLESS VIRUS」30部、「IN THE NAME OF LOVE / Diabolical Modified」が1部で、合計限定71部。すべて額縁、サイン、エディションナンバー入りの仕様になっている。

■メッセージ

花と音楽は似ている。

I think Flowers and MUSIC are similar.

花と音楽は誕生の時、死の時、愛の時、私たちに寄り添うことができる。

Flowers and music can stay close beside us at birth, at death, at the time of love.

ならば音楽が花を表現するように、

Then, just as music expresses flowers

花で自らの音楽を表現するとどうなるのか?

What happens if I express my music with flowers?

その思いつきからこの制作は始められた。

It is how this project started from.

私の音楽はこれまでの歴史上に存在する様々な音楽から

My music comes through from a variety of music that has existed in the history and

幾千幾万もの影響を受けつつ生まれている。

has influenced of tens of thousands ways.

それはあたかもミクロな輪廻転生の集合体のようだ。

It is as if it were a assemble of micro reincarnation.

音楽は生まれ変わり続ける。

Music continues to be reborn.

私たちの肉体もまた日々様々な命を食らい、出逢い、触れ、

Our human bodies also eat various lives every day, meet, touch,

生まれ変わり続けている。

and continue to be reborn.

神をも恐れぬウイルスたちと共に生きる時代に、

In the time of living with viruses that are not afraid of God

神をも持たぬまま生きる私たちの神なき祭壇として、

As our Godless altar, who lives without God

この花々があなたに寄り添えることを願います。

I hope these flowers will be stay close to you.

world's end girlfriend

