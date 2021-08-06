Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture will reduce the target age for large-scale inoculation of the novel coronavirus vaccine at the Nagoya Airport Terminal Building (Toyoyama Town, Aichi Prefecture) to 12 years or older. Until now, the subject of inoculation was 18 years old or older.

The reason is that the target of the Moderna vaccine used at the venue has changed from 18 years old or older to 12 years old or older.

Initially, the vaccine was allocated to 500 people who were scheduled to be vaccinated...

PR情報