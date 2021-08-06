Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture, will reduce the target age for vaccination to 12 years or older
2021年8月6日 17時00分 (8月6日 17時00分更新)
Iwakura City, Aichi Prefecture will reduce the target age for large-scale inoculation of the novel coronavirus vaccine at the Nagoya Airport Terminal Building (Toyoyama Town, Aichi Prefecture) to 12 years or older. Until now, the subject of inoculation was 18 years old or older.
The reason is that the target of the Moderna vaccine used at the venue has changed from 18 years old or older to 12 years old or older.
Initially, the vaccine was allocated to 500 people who were scheduled to be vaccinated...
The reason is that the target of the Moderna vaccine used at the venue has changed from 18 years old or older to 12 years old or older.
Initially, the vaccine was allocated to 500 people who were scheduled to be vaccinated...
中日新聞読者の方は、無料の会員登録で、この記事の続きが読めます。
※中日新聞読者には、中日新聞・北陸中日新聞・日刊県民福井の定期読者が含まれます。
PR情報